Hopes of EU deal as Sea-Watch captain fears for migrants

Sea Watch 3 has been in the Mediterranean for more than two weeks but its skipper Carola Rackete moved it into Italian waters and warned conditions for the 42 migrants still aboard are becoming intolerable

Five European countries have agreed to take in dozens of migrants saved by the Sea-Watch charity ship, Italy said Friday, signalling the end of a lengthy stand off which the ship's captain described as "incredibly tense".

With Italy restricting port entry, the Dutch-flagged Sea-Watch 3 has been stuck in the Mediterranean, during a heat wave, since rescuing 53 migrants drifting in an inflatable raft off the coast of Libya on June 12.

Carola Rackete, the young German captain of the Sea-Watch 3 told journalists in Rome, via a live video-link from the ship that the situation was "incredibly tense, getting worse and worse."

"It's very difficult for them all psychologically," said the 31-year old, who has become a symbol of defiance and a left-wing hero in Italy for challenging Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's "closed-ports" policy.

Salvini, the head of the far-right League party, has seen his popularity inch steadily upwards on his hardline anti-immigrant platform.

Rackete has warned that those her ship rescued are victims of trauma and are being hit hard by the uncertainty over their fate.

"The necessity to go into port is to prevent any harm or any self-harm which people might be contemplating," she added.

Just a couple of hours later, Italy's foreign ministry said Finland, France, Germany, Luxembourg and Portugal had agreed to host the migrants.

But it was not clear when or where they would be allowed to disembark.

"We are waiting for precise guarantees on numbers, timelines and means," an interior ministry source said.

- 'I tried to enter the port' -

The most vulnerable people onboard were evacuated, but Salvini insisted the rest were unwelcome.

On Wednesday, after over two weeks at sea, and as tempers on the small boat frayed, Rackete decided she had no choice but to enter Italian waters illegally to bring the remaining 42 migrants to safety.

Prosecutors in Agrigento in Sicily opened an investigation into Rackete Friday on suspicion of aiding illegal immigration.

Salvini has called for her to be slapped with a hefty fine and he wants the ship seized.

While a sick 19-year-old migrant and his young brother were evacuated from the vessel Thursday, on Friday the ship was still stuck off the island of Lampedusa.

It had tried to enter the port -- where demonstrators have been massing in support -- but was blocked by police.

Salvini has said the migrants can only disembark if they head straight to the Netherlands, where the Sea-Watch 3 is registered, or to Germany.

- 'Libya not a safe port' -

Five Italian left-wing MPs spent the night onboard the ship in a gesture of solidarity.

"We'll remain onboard until all of the migrants have disembarked," said Graziano Delrio, who was the minister in charge of the Italian coastguard between 2015 and 2018.

Rackete had refused to return those rescued to Libya, saying the conflict-hit North African country was not a safe port -- despite an EU deal with the Libyan coastguard, which sees many boat migrants returned.

Italy's foreign minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi appeared to support the captain Friday.

"The definition of a safe port depends on international conventions... These conditions are not met in Libya," he said.

- Prepared to risk prison -

Despite Salvini's hard-line stance, migrants are continuing to arrive in Italy, even if not in the same numbers as during the period between 2014 and 2017.

Nearly 500 migrants have landed on Italy's coast over the past 16 days, according to the Italian interior ministry.

Meanwhile the founder of Spanish migrant rescue charity Proactiva Open Arms said he was prepared to risk prison in order to save lives in the Mediterranean, following Sea-Watch's example.

"If I have to pay the price through prison time or a fine in order to save the lives of some people, then I will do so," the group's founder Oscar Camps told AFP by telephone.

The Open Arms ship took to the waters off the Libyan coast on Thursday, a decision which could already cost it a fine of up to 900,000 euros ( $1,023,000) from the Spanish government, Camps said.

"At the moment there is no organisation out there (off the Libyan coast," said Camps.

"If a boat with 400 people on board sets off and gets into trouble and capsizes those 400 people are dead."

