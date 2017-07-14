Sinkhole Destroys Two Florida Homes

A sinkhole destroyed two homes in Land O’ Lakes, Florida, on Friday, July 14. The hole was 200 feet wide, and authorities were waiting for the sinkhole to stabilize.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office asked people in 11 nearby homes to evacuate as a precaution and warned people to stay away from the area. Officials had set up checkpoints in the neighborhood, and residents would need to provide proof of residence.

There were no injuries reported, and firefighters removed two animals from homes.

The two families were not at home at the time the sinkhole started growing, but they were able to get home to rescue some personal belongings and pets before the buildings collapsed, according to a news report. Credit: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful