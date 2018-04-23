PM resists apology on banks commission

Malcolm Turnbull has conceded earlier action on setting up a royal commission into the banks would have been better "politically".

But the prime minister won't apologise, saying he wanted to ensure reform could be delivered immediately and not wait for an inquiry to wrap up.

Labor leader Bill Shorten has written to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull demanding he publicly apologise over not moving sooner on the inquiry.

Mr Shorten said the first 14 days of the commission had heard shocking and shameful evidence of systemic wrongdoing and a culture of cover-up in the industry.

"Along with many Australians, I can't help but wonder how many customers were ripped off by this kind of misconduct in the two years it took the government to relent and agree to Labor's calls for a royal commission," he wrote.

Mr Turnbull told reporters in Berlin it would have been "better for us politically if we had done so years ago".

"But the reason I didn't proceed with a royal commission is this: I wanted to make sure we took the steps to reform immediately, and got on with the job," he said.

Acting prime minister Michael McCormack said the coalition was looking to the future.

Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce has admitted he was wrong to oppose such a commission for so long.

But Financial Services Minister Kelly O'Dywer refused eight times to say the government got it wrong in a television interview on Sunday.

Instead she talked up the coalition's efforts to boost the standards for financial advisors, increase the penalties for misconduct and offer greater funding for the regulator ASIC.

Cabinet minister Matt Canavan said he had doubts before the commission was set up that it would deliver any results.

"I am happy to say I was wrong," Senator Canavan said.

"Now we are going to have to make sure that the royal commission delivers substantial and tangible benefits."

Nationals senator John 'Wacka' Williams, who was a strong advocate for an inquiry, predicts more wrongdoing by the banks will be uncovered.

Mr Shorten says it's time for the government to consider a compensation scheme for victims of proven wrongdoing and wants the commission to be given more time and resources if requested.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has said if the commissioner asks for a longer inquiry it will be acted upon by the government.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson said the banks should be forced to cover the full cost of the inquiry and compensate thousands of customers who had been adversely affected by their decisions.

Mr Shorten said Senator Hanson should back up her words by opposing a corporate tax cut for the banks.