Shopkeeper swats away armed robber with wasp spray

This is the dramatic moment a hero shopkeeper swatted away an armed robber - by threatening him with a can of WASP SPRAY. CCTV footage shows fearless Shiyam Gunawardena, 46, standing up to the masked gunman during the raid on Monday (15/1). The 50-second clip shows the thug - dressed in a black padded jacket and tracksuit bottoms - bursting into Beeston Mini Market, Notts., at 11am. The crook pulls a gun from his pocket, but brave Shiyam can be seen grabbing the spray of Tox from under the counter before the robber flees empty handed.