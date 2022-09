Australian Associated Press

Russia has made its case to the world for its war in Ukraine, repeating a series of grievances about its neighbour and the West to tell the UN General Assembly meeting of leaders that Moscow had "no choice" but to take military action.At the heart of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's address was a claim that the United States and its allies -- not Russia, as the West maintains -- are aggressively undermining the international system that the UN represents.