John Setka thrown 10-day Labor lifeline

CFMEU Secretary John Setka will get extra time to prepare his case for remaining in the Labor Party

Controversial union boss John Setka has been given more time to mount his case to remain a member of the Labor Party.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese wants the construction kingpin's membership torn up, arguing Mr Setka has not lived up to the party's values.

The union boss was due to have his case heard at a Labor national executive meeting this Friday.

But after writing to the party's national secretary, he has been given an extra 10 days to prepare his case.

"He was tied up in dealing with the matters that were before the courts last week," Mr Albanese told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

Despite the extra time, Mr Albanese remains confident Mr Setka will be expelled from the Labor Party.

"It is a fact that Mr Setka pleaded guilty to very serious charges of harassment," he said.

"If Mr Setka was a rugby league player, he would have been kicked out of his club over the revelations that have been made."

Last week, Mr Setka was convicted for harassing his wife.

Mr Setka rejects accusations he has damaged the Labor Party.

In a letter to the party's national secretary, he raised five procedural questions about the push to expel him.

"Without proper answers to these questions, it's wrong to force me to respond to such unclear allegations, and under a process that is completely unclear," Mr Setka said.

The push for expulsion emerged after Mr Setka reportedly made comments criticising anti-domestic campaigner Rosie Batty, a claim he denies.

Labor frontbencher Tony Burke, who is not a member of the national executive, said it was important due process was followed.

"You need to have procedural fairness, he needs to put forward his response," Mr Burke said while defending the 10-day delay.

The coalition is expected to attack Labor over the ugly spat when federal parliament resumes this week.

Mr Burke, who is the chief opposition tactician in the lower house, is prepared to absorb the political barbs.

"The fact that the government spend more time talking about the Labor Party than they spend talking about the Australian people reflects on them," he told reporters.

"At some point they need to recognise the fact that they're meant to be governing for the Australian people.

"The partisan battle is part of what politics involves. It's part of what this building will always involve. But it shouldn't be the only thing that a government does."