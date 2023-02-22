Can you see out why this dog owner's act has caused outrage?
CCTV shows a man bending down to pick up his dog's poo, but it's what happened next that caused the home's resident to become annoyed. Source: Supplied
CCTV shows a man bending down to pick up his dog's poo, but it's what happened next that caused the home's resident to become annoyed. Source: Supplied
Heide Bos wanted her boyfriend beaten badly enough that he would leave town.So the dominatrix asked her "slave" if he could help.
The actor is pushing sixty and rumoured to be dating the 29-year-old
Russia has urged U.N. states to vote against an "unbalanced and anti-Russian" move at the General Assembly by Ukraine and others to mark one year since Moscow invaded, as China said on Tuesday it could release a "position paper" on the war within days. The 193-member U.N. General Assembly is due to vote later this week on a draft resolution stressing "the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in line with the founding United Nations Charter. Ukraine and its supporters hope to deepen Russia's diplomatic isolation by seeking yes votes from nearly three-quarters of the General Assembly to match - if not better - the support received for several resolutions last year.
Basking in the afterglow of his well-received, unexpected trip to Kyiv, President Biden spoke from the heart of Eastern Europe on Tuesday, telling Russian President Vladimir Putin that he had profoundly miscalculated the extent of Ukrainian bravery and Western resolve.
Are shark nets actually keeping us safe? A fisherman contracted to cut loose dead animals from the nets gives an insight into their impact on the environment.
While the Macca's-munching motorist was mocked online, the amassed rubbish could be a telltale sign of a hidden issue. Find out more.
While the couple's public canoodling has been called into question, so have the actions of the person who angrily filmed it. See why.
The Instagram star had previously been accused of manipulating her images to look like a child. And now ominous posts have appeared online.
Royal couple were sent up in the latest episode of adult animated series
Fans noticed a major editing fail during a tense conversation between Tayla and Hugo. Read more.
The ‘South Park’ episode appeared to mock the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
The document, written for Putin’s Presidential Administration, envisages the total incorporation of Belarus into a “Union State” with Russia by 2030.
President Vladimir Putin revoked on Tuesday a 2012 decree that in part underpinned Moldova's sovereignty in resolving the future of the Transdniestria region - a Moscow-backed separatist region which borders Ukraine and where Russia keeps troops. The decree, which included a Moldova component, outlined Russia's foreign policy 11 years ago which assumed Moscow's closer relations with the European Union and the United States. The order revoking the 2012 document was published on the Kremlin's website and states that the decision was taken to "ensure the national interests of Russia in connection with the profound changes taking place in international relations".
Ken Warby broke the world water speedboat record in 1978, which still stands today. Read more here.
Steve Smith was one of six Aussie batters who were dismissed while playing the sweep shot. Read more here.
Exclusive: Duchess wants to be Prince Andrew’s ‘financial saviour’ as she tries to help him stay at Royal Lodge in Windsor
The driver of the 'solar powered' Holden ute may not see his car for some time.
Two “elite” Russian naval brigades have been hit by very high losses after Vladimir Putin ordered a wave of advances in Ukraine, British defence chiefs said on Monday. “Specifically, the ‘elite’ 155th and 40th Naval Infantry Brigades have sustained very high losses in Vuhledar and are likely combat ineffective.”
Alexandria Cress Borys, 26, was allegedly shot by Christina Harrison in Irmo, South Carolina, on Valentine’s Day
Katie Pritchard was misdiagnosed twice before receiving a devastating diagnosis