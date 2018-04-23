Second man charged over Qld kidnapping

A second man has been charged over the alleged kidnapping and torture of a woman by a group of five people armed with a metal pole in central Queensland.

The woman, 39, was allegedly forced into a car by the group of four men and one woman and hit with a metal pole multiple times at a Mackay apartment complex on April 15, before escaping with a suspected broken arm, police say.

A 42-year-old man was charged on Monday with kidnapping, torture and assault. A 40-year-old man on similar charges was arrested shortly after the alleged attack.