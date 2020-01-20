Search for swimmer missing off NSW beach

Police are searching for a man who went missing while swimming at a beach north of Coffs Harbour on the NSW Mid North Coast.

The 22-year-old was reported missing from Mullaway Beach about 5.30pm on Monday, police said.

Police were told he entered the water and got into trouble.

The man's friend attempted to rescue him but was unsuccessful.

He has not been seen since.

Officers commenced a search for the man, assisted by the Marine Area Command, Surf Lifesavers, Volunteer Marine Rescue and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.