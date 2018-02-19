Students plan protest march after shooting

Students have mobilised across the US to organise rallies and a walkout for stronger gun laws.

Stunned by the deadliest high school shooting in US history, students have mobilised across the country to organise rallies and a national walkout in support of stronger gun laws, challenging politicians they say have failed to protect them.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a former student is accused of murdering 17 people on Wednesday using an assault-style rifle, joined others on social media to plan the events, including a Washington march.

"I felt like it was our time to take a stand," said Lane Murdock, 15, of Connecticut. "We're the ones in these schools, we're the ones who are having shooters come into our classrooms and our spaces."

Murdock, who lives 32 km from Sandy Hook Elementary School where 20 children and six adults were shot to death five years ago, drew more than 50,000 signatures on an online petition on Sunday calling on students to walk out of their high schools on April 20.

Instead of going to classes, she urged her fellow students to stage protests on the 19th anniversary of an earlier mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.

Students from the Florida high school are planning a March for Our Lives in Washington on March 24 to call attention to school safety and ask lawmakers to enact gun control.

They also plan to rally for gun control, mental health issues and school safety on Wednesday in Tallahassee, the state capital.

Students from the Florida school have lashed out at political leaders, including President Donald Trump, for inaction on the issue. Many criticised Trump for insensitivity after he said in a weekend Twitter post that the FBI may have been too distracted with a Russia probe to follow leads that could have prevented the massacre.

"You can't blame the bureaucracy for this when it's you, Mr. President, who's overall responsible," David Hogg, an 18-year-old Douglas senior, said in a phone interview.

'The White House said Trump planned to host "a listening session" with high school students and teachers on Wednesday, but did not specify which students or school would be involved.