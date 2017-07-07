School in Southern Japan Partially Collapses After River Breaks Its Banks

A river in Asakura, Fukuoka, broke its banks during intense rain storms that hit southern Japan. Parts of a school that sat on the bank had collapsed, as seen in this footage.

The Hiramatsu Junior High School appeared intact in Google Street View imagery filmed in the past.

Rain storms killed at least six people and injured eight others in Kyushu, NHK reported. Around 100,000 people had been evacuated in southern Japan due to heavy rains, flooding and landslides that started on July 5, according to Reuters.

Authorities on July 7 warned that the Itabitsu River in Kitakyushu could overflow and recommended the evacuation of more than 1,700 residents in the Akihabara district. Thousands of police, firefighters and soldiers were mobilised to help victims in the flood-stricken areas. Credit: Facebook/tyarikame via Storyful