Salvadoran right wing party picks businessman as presidential candidate

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador's main right-wing party, the Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena), has picked businessman Carlos Calleja to be its presidential candidate at elections in February 2019, the party said on Sunday.

Calleja, the 42-year-old owner of a chain of supermarkets, has pledged to create jobs, foster clean government and fight crime in one of the world's most violent countries.

Arena has been out of power since losing the 2009 election, but its successor, the leftist Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN), has failed to rein in gang violence and the economy is the slowest-growing in Central America.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)