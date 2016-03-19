'Sad grandpa' goes viral after he was snubbed by grandkids in family dinner

A photo of a devastated and lonely grandfather has gone viral, after he made dinner for all six of his grandchildren and only one showed up.

College student Kelsey Harmon shared the tear-jerking photo to her Twitter page, accompanied with the caption:

“Dinner with papaw tonight... He made 12 burgers for all six grandkids and I'm the only one who showed. love him [sic].”

The tweet quickly went viral and has been liked more than 240,000 times since it went live on Wednesday.

“Almost in tears reading this,” one girl wrote.

“This is the saddest this I’ve ever seen. Appreciate your grandparents,” said another.

dinner with papaw tonight...❤️ he made 12 burgers for all 6 grandkids and I'm the only one who showed. 😢 love him pic.twitter.com/0z0DkPtUiR — kelsey (@kelssseyharmon) March 17, 2016

In a statement posted to her account on Friday, Kelsey addressed concerns from some of her concerned followers and wrote that “papaw is perfectly fine”.

Kelsey was pleasantly surprised to find her post inspired other youths to spend time with their family.

“I have had many, many messages telling me my post encouraged people everywhere to visit their grandparents,” she wrote.

“And that means so much to me.”

Several of her cousins received death threats over their absence at the dinner table, prompting one of them, Brock Harmon, to quickly pay his ‘papaw’ a visit.

“Guys don’t worry!!! I came to papaw’s house and am having a burger!!!” he wrote on his account, accompanied by a photo of his now famous grandfather.

GUYS DON'T WORRY!!!! I CAME TO PAPAWS HOUSE AND AM HAVING A BURGER!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2EHVllGG2U — Brock Harmon (@BHarmon_10) March 17, 2016

Kelsey wrote that although papaw doesn’t understand social media, he is “very thankful for all the kind words”.

