Adelaide cannabis house goes up in smoke

AAP /

Dodgy wiring in a hydroponic cannabis set-up has been blamed for causing a house fire in Adelaide.

The Morphett Vale home was extensively damaged by the fire, which was brought under control after midnight on Saturday.

Crime scene investigators will return to the scene on Saturday after patrols found what appeared to be a hydroponic cannabis set-up inside the home.

Just after midday on Saturday, police charged a 30-year-old man with cultivating cannabis.

He will appear in the Christies Beach Magistrates Court at a later date.

