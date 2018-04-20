Pyne backs new role for former colleague

Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne has defended the appointment of former defence minister David Johnston as Australia's first Defence Export Advocate to spruik the nation's defence work across the world.

Christopher Pyne has appointed former minister David Johnston as Defence Export Advocate.

During his time as minister, the former senator criticised government shipbuilder ASC in Adelaide saying he would not trust it to build a canoe.

But Mr Pyne said Mr Johnston was an excellent defence minister and a "very fine brain".

"He made one injudicious remark and one injudicious remark should not preclude him from making a contribution to the national enterprise of defence and defence industry," Mr Pyne told reporters on Friday.

"He's technically very literate about the assets that are available in our defence industry economy.

"He will therefore spruik very well the capabilities that we have to sell overseas."

Mr Pyne said the appointment was his decision, and the role was something never tried before.

"I have 100 per cent confidence in David Johnston," the minister said.

The part-time role is for two years.