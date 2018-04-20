Saab Australia gets more defence work

A new integrated computer system that will act as the electronic eyes and ears of Australia's new offshore patrol boats will be built by Saab Australia.

Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne said the situational awareness system would provide the navy's ships with up-to-date mission management by using multiple data sources, bringing together radar, combat, navigation and other systems.

"Saab Australia advises it will carry out the work at its Adelaide facilities which will create up to 50 direct jobs," the minister said at a signing event in Adelaide on Friday.

"Saab will also contract other Australian companies to fabricate selected components of the system providing a high level of Australian industry participation."

Ship builder Lurssen Australia is under contract to lead the design and construction of the 12 offshore patrol boats in a $3.6 billion project.

The first two ships will be constructed in Adelaide at the Osborne Naval Shipyard before work moves to Perth.

Lurssen Australia spokesman Vice Admiral Chris Ritchie said the new system was the electronic eyes and ears of the offshore patrol boats.

"It's also the brain that brings it all together and enables the people in the ship to make some sense over all of that information," he said.

"It's a complex piece of equipment."

South Australian premier Steven Marshall said the latest contract was great news for jobs in SA.