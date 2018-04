A shake-up of the upper echelons of South Australia's public service continues, with the announcement of a new chief executive for SA Health.

Dr Chris McGowan, the current boss of aged-care organisation Silver Chain, will take the helm at SA Health on May 7, replacing departing chief executive Vickie Kaminski who is leaving in June.

Ms Kaminski last month said she had been in discussions with new Premier Steven Marshall about leadership needs across various departments.