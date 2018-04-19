Two men charged over $8 million deception

Two men defrauded three investors of more than $8 million in a property development deal in Adelaide, police allege.

The men, 42 and 29, have been charged with three counts of deception and one count of dishonestly dealing with documents.

"This complex investigation identified a number of suspicious transactions whereby investors in three commercial properties in Adelaide were allegedly deceived by the suspects," Detective Inspector Rob Papworth said on Thursday.

Police say the offending took place between 2014 and 2017 and involved the purchase and development of the three properties.

The men have been granted bail to appear in Adelaide Magistrates Court on June 14.