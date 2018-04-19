Jobless rate tumbles in South Australia

South Australia's strong jobs figures are a result of the outgoing Labor government's successful focus on attracting businesses to the state, Opposition Leader Peter Malinauskas says.

Figures released on Thursday put SA's jobless rate at 5.6 per cent in March, the third-lowest in the country, behind NSW and Victoria, and down from 6.2 per cent in February.

"Today's job numbers reveal Labor left South Australia in strong shape," Mr Malinauskas said.

Industry Minister David Pisoni said the drop showed a renewed confidence in the state's economy but warned more needed to be done to lower the cost of doing business in SA.

"That's why the government is pushing ahead with its agenda to cut payroll tax for small businesses, deregulate shop trading hours and cut Emergency Services Levy bills for households and businesses," Mr Pisoni said.