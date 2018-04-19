Drunk driver in court over fatal SA crash

An Adelaide man who was drunk when he killed a friend in a car crash is well aware of the "catastrophe" he's caused, a court has been told.

Zak Anderton has asked for a suspended jail sentence after causing a friend's death in a car crash.

Zak Mark Anderton came before the District Court in Adelaide on Thursday for sentencing submissions on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the crash south of the city in August last year.

Anderton's car left the road at Myponga and flipped into a creek, killing passenger 29-year-old Ryan English.

In a victim impact statement on Thursday, Barbara English described her son's death as tragic, and said the whole family was struggling to come to terms with their loss.

"The suddenness, the senseless tragedy and the horror of the actual dynamics of his death haunt us all," she said.

Defence counsel Tim Dibden asked the court to impose a suspended or home detention sentence on Anderton.

"Mr Anderton is well aware of the catastrophe that occurred as a result of his behaviour on that night," Mr Dibden said.

But prosecutors have called for Anderton to be jailed immediately, arguing the seriousness of the offending and the need for deterrence meant a home detention or suspended sentence was inappropriate.

Outside the court, Mrs English said she also hoped Anderton would serve jail time.

"Of course he's sorry now. But however sorry he is does not bring my boy back," she told reporters.

"Whatever he says now, it's too little, too late. He needs to just pay for what he's done."

Anderton will be sentenced on May 31.