Oakden families hailed for age care reform

Some "brave and tenacious" families caught up in Adelaide's Oakden nursing home scandal have been hailed for driving aged care reforms including the introduction of a powerful new watchdog.

Minister for Aged Care Ken Wyatt unveiled a plan to merge a number of agencies into a new Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission.

It is being dubbed as a "one-stop shop" to prevent failures and monitor and enforce quality standards.

Mr Wyatt said it would help ensure another Oakden never occurs again.

Council on the Ageing South Australian chief executive Jane Musssared said the reforms were driven by the failures that took place at Oakden, where elderly dementia patients were for years subjected to poor care.

"Some brave and tenacious South Australian older people and their families created real urgency around the reform," Ms Mussared said.

"While this is by no means the silver bullet, it's a first and important step forward for our most vulnerable older people and their families who have prevailed against a system that was not working.

"They brought the failures to light and they have begun to create change."

Investigations into Oakden found failures in clinical governance as well as incidents of rough handling of patients, excessive use of restraints and a high level of injuries.

SA's Independent Commissioner Against Corruption Bruce Lander declared the Oakden affair a "shameful chapter in the state's history" as he made findings of maladministration against five people who either worked at the home or were health department officials.