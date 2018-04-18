SA premier defends police minister

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall has come to the defence of his police minister after suggestions elite officers could be used to break up rowdy teenage parties in Adelaide's south.

Concerns for public safety in the city's southern suburbs have prompted police to promise extra resources, with Police Minister Corey Wingard suggesting elite STAR Group officers could have a role to play in making sure parties don't get out of hand.

He clarified his comments on Wednesday, stressing that any decision to deploy the elite force, which usually responds to high-risk situations, is entirely a matter for the police commissioner.

"The police commissioner is the one that allocates that and makes all the calls...and not the minister," Mr Wingard told ABC radio.

Mr Marshall said everybody knew the allocation of resources was the police commissioner's call.

"I think we all realise that the police commissioner is in charge of operational matters and the police commissioner will make decisions regarding his resources," the premier told reporters.

"Corey Wingard is a new minister, he's doing a great job and he will put the safety of the people of South Australia as a major priority."

However, Mr Marshall conceded it was an error that no ministers or government MPs attended a police public forum on Monday to discuss community concerns over crime and anti-social behaviour in Adelaide's south.

He said if there was another such meeting, he would attend.

"It's just unfortunate that I couldn't have been there and Cory couldn't have been there. It was an error and we'll make sure that we rectify that at a future forum," he said.