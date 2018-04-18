Edward to wind up SA visit

Prince Edward will wind up his three-day visit to South Australia, visiting one of Adelaide's most prestigious schools.

The Earl of Wessex will tour Prince Alfred College on Wednesday to mark the school's 150th anniversary.

The prince will also take part in a roundtable discussion at Adelaide Zoo with tertiary sector groups.

The meeting will promote the recognition of non-formal education at university level, including the Duke of Edinburgh's Awards scheme.

On Tuesday, Edward cheered on disadvantaged youths from Adelaide's north taking part in a basketball game organised by the John McVeity Centre which works with the disadvantaged and young offenders.

He also ventured into the Barossa Valley for a lunch hosted by leading Adelaide businessman Rob Gerard and finished the day with a reception at Government House.