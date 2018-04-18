Edward has koala encounter in Adelaide

Prince Edward has met Adelaide's Zoo's newest arrivals, a pair of koalas named in honour of his wife and daughter.

On a three-day visit to South Australia, the Earl of Wessex on Wednesday got up close and personal with Sophie and Louise.

The Prince said he was "thrilled" to visit the zoo and officially unveil the new arrivals to the public.

"The koala is one of the world's most iconic animal species and my wife and daughter were absolutely thrilled when I told them that two koalas in Australia would be named in their honour," Edward said in a statement.

"Conservation organisations like Adelaide Zoo undertake vital work to conserve species from extinction.

"It is so important that we all do more to preserve the planet's wildlife."

Zoos SA chief executive Elaine Bensted said the royal visit was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate one of Australia's most-loved species.

"We were delighted to have His Royal Highness visit Adelaide Zoo and officially welcome two new Koalas to our wild family," she said.

"We know our new Koalas will become powerful ambassadors for the many species that inhabit the Australian bush."

Earlier on Wednesday, Edward toured Adelaide's prestigious Prince Alfred College, to mark the school's 150th anniversary.