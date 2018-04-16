SA budget set for September 4

The first budget from South Australia's new Liberal government will be handed down on September 4.

Treasurer Rob Lucas says the government has also decided to switch budget day from a Thursday to a Tuesday to allow the opposition to respond more quickly.

Mr Lucas said when in opposition, Premier Steven Marshall held the view that the opposition leader should be given an opportunity to respond more speedily to the budget instead of having to wait up to two weeks.

He said the change would allow Opposition Leaver Peter Malinauskas to deliver his budget reply on the Thursday, just 48 hours later.

"Steve Marshall did have a view that delaying the opposition response for almost two weeks, took it out of the media cycle," Mr Lucas told reporters on Monday.

"He had a strong view that there should the option for the leader of the opposition to be able to give an early response as the leader of the opposition does in the federal parliament."

The government on Monday also released the parliamentary sitting schedule for the rest of 2018 which includes 49 sitting days after the return on May 3.

Leader of government business in the parliament, John Gardner said that would be more than after previous elections in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Mr Gardner said the government was determined to have parliament sit more often to improve accountability.