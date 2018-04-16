News

Adelaide set for $9m tourism boost

AAP /

About $9 million is set to be pumped into Adelaide's economy as hundreds of global tourism companies descend on the city.

Making sure the Australia remains competitive in the global tourism industry will be the focus of the annual conference, beginning on Monday.

Businesses, wholesalers and retailers are expected to use the Australian Tourism Exchange to try and boost the country's $41.3 billion inbound industry.

The Exchange says its event, which runs until Friday, will pour around $9 million into the South Australian capital's economy.

