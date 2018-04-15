SA mulch site fire causes $150,000 damage

A fire at a mulch supplier in Adelaide's north has been brought under control after burning for four days and causing $150,000 in damage.

Spontaneous combustion is believed to have started the blaze at the Buckland Park business on Wednesday afternoon before burning through 2000 cubic metres of mulch.

The blaze, which at times burnt a metre below the surface of the mulch piles, also damaged a portable processing plant, the Country Fire Service said.

The CFS handed control of scene back to Jeffries Soils after bringing the fire under control on Sunday afternoon.

Residents can still expect to see smoke in the area, and those with respiratory problems should take extra precautions, the CFS warns.