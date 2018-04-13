Extra $25 million for NT town camps

The Northern Territory government will invest $25 million to upgrade town camps, starting with urgent repairs to housing and infrastructure.

The government has released a 16,000 page Town Camp Review which identifies a significant need for maintenance, along with opportunities to improve governance.

But it has also recommended against building more homes in the Territory's 43 Aboriginal town camps, urging investment instead in regional centres which offer job and training opportunities and sustainable services.

"By incentivising migration to economic centres with robust economies through sustainable social housing programs and equipping residents of town camps, who choose to transition, with the skills to participate and the means to access employment, over time, we can make a real difference," the report said.

Housing and Community Development Minister Gerry McCarthy said all Territorians deserved to be safe, have access to high-quality housing and services, and have the opportunity to create a better life through a decent job.

He said while the government supported most recommendations in the report it did not back the idea of encouraging people to move away from their homes for economic opportunities.

"We will support residents to stay in their homes and develop a sustainable future for town camps," he said.

The NT government also called on the federal government to match its investment for repairs and improvements.

Mr McCarthy said the camps were established by the commonwealth and the government could not back away from its responsibilities.

"We will continue to stand up for the Territory and tell the commonwealth that we deserve our fair share, that Territorians must receive the same level of services and opportunity other Australians enjoy," he said.

NT Opposition Leader Gary Higgins welcomed the release of the review but questioned the government's commitment to improvements after having received the report in August last year.

"I continue to question the Labor government's commitment to truly listen to the concerns of some of the Territory's most disadvantaged people, given its ongoing inaction in relation to town camps," he said.