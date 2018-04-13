News

Cassie Sainsbury's warning to potential Aussie drug runners

AAP /

Convicted drug mule Cassie Sainsbury has issued a warning for potential drug runners to think about the consequences of their actions.

"People need to really, really analyse the people they think they can trust," Ms Sainsbury told the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Friday.

"You might think you can trust them, but they can be a completely different person."

The 22-year-old described the Colombian jail, where she is serving a six-year sentence for attempting to smuggle cocaine out of the country, as "not fabulous" but better than other parts of the jail.

Drug mule Cassie Sainsbury has issued a warning to other young Australians travelling abroad. Source: AAP

"My situation has not been easy throughout this whole process, but I have had a lot of people inside the prison help me see that it is not the end of the world," she said.

Sainsbury, from Adelaide, was caught with 5.8 kilograms of cocaine at Colombia's El Dorado Airport in April 2017.

Australian Cassandra Sainsbury was caught at Bogota Airport with 5.8kg of cocaine. Source: 7 News

Ms Sainsbury has revealed she is on the receiving end of violence and discrimination in prison. Source: 7 News

She was arrested and is detained at El Buen Pastor jail in Bogota - a prison notorious for its overcrowding.

She could be released in April 2020 with good behaviour and time already served.

