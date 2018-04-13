Teachers call for fairer school funding

Teachers and principals have confronted the nation's education ministers over better funding for public schools as they meet in Adelaide.

State and federal ministers heading into their Education Council meeting were presented with a letter signed by 6000 parents and teachers, urging a better deal for government schools.

The Australian Education Union wants a guarantee to ensure every school is funded to 100 per cent of the Schools Resourcing Standard by 2023.

"Fair and equitable school funding based on student need is fundamental for public schools to ensure every child gets the high-quality education they deserve," union president Correna Haythorpe said.

Ms Haythorpe said the federal government cut almost $1.9 billion that was to go to public schools in 2018 and 2019, which would leave 87 per cent below the agreed SRS by 2023.

"It's time our leaders looked parents and teachers in the eye and guarantee our children a bright education future," she said.

The South Australian opposition said new SA Education Minister John Gardner must also use Friday's meeting to stand up for local schools.

Labor's education spokeswoman Susan Close said the Liberals were silent on the $210 million cut from SA funding when they were in opposition.

"Labor in government fought hard to restore the funding originally agreed between the state and commonwealth governments," Ms Close said.

"We now look to John Gardner, as the new minister responsible for South Australian schools, to continue that fight."