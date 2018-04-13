SA premier will meet Turnbull to talk jobs

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall will discuss job creation opportunities and infrastructure funding in a meeting with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

The premier said he's optimistic about South Australia's relationship with the federal government and looks forward to a productive and constructive meeting with Mr Turnbull on Friday in Sydney.

"Job creation and infrastructure are the two priority issues that I look forward to discussing with the prime minister, as well as ensuring that South Australia has a key role to play in the rapidly growing space industry," Mr Marshall said.

He said his government was determined to forge a positive relationship with the commonwealth, describing the previous Labor administration's combative approach as a failure.

"The failed Labor strategy of just yelling at the federal government has delivered unacceptably slow economic growth and forced young South Australians to head interstate and overseas for job opportunities," he said.

"I will be reiterating to the prime minister that the Liberal government will be unashamedly pro-business in our efforts to reinvigorate the South Australian economy.

"I am determined to ensure that our state is globally recognised as an attractive place to invest, and that means working with the federal government and leveraging off its commitments here in South Australia."