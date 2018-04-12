SA budget facing cost pressures

Cost blow-outs across a number of government departments will make framing this year's South Australian budget harder, Treasurer Rob Lucas says.

Mr Lucas will bring down the first financial statement of the new LIberal administration in September and says the government will need to look at ways of being more efficient with spending.

"We're going to have to be more efficient and effective in how we deliver services in South Australia," he said on Thursday.

"That will be the challenge for all ministers and myself as we prepare the September budget."

The treasurer's comments came after it was revealed the health budget was likely to blow out by $240 million this year.

Mr Lucas said there were also issues across a number of other areas of government, including child protection and with TAFE SA.

He described the ballooning costs as a "significant budget impediment".

South Australia's budget is usually delivered in May or June but will be delayed this year because of the March state election.