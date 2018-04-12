Serious fire at Adelaide mulch site

A serious fire at a mulch supplier in Adelaide's north is set to smoulder for several days.

The CFS says the fire broke out on Wednesday evening at the Buckland Park site in large piles of compost and will continue to produce large amounts of smoke.

"Members of the public are advised that smoke may reduce visibility on roads and motorists are advised to drive with care," the Country Fire Service said in a statement.

Residents in the area have been advised to stay indoors and shut all doors and windows.

Crews will remain at the site to monitor potential flare-ups.