Two SA fires being investigated by police

Two fires sparked on a day of severe fire danger in South Australia, including one that damaged up to 10 properties, are being investigated by police.

A blaze in parkland at Parafield Gardens in Adelaide's north was fanned by strong northerly winds and affecting up to 10 properties that back on to the reserve, damaging fences, two sheds and a pergola.

Elizabeth Police are investigating the cause of the fire, and ask anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in or around the Little Para Reserve to make contact.

Officers are also investigating a fire near the South Eastern Freeway, about 200m east of the Mount Osmond turn off.

Meanwhile, firefighters have spent the night at the Jeffries Soils facility at Buckland Park after large piles of compost caught alight.

The fires came on a day severe conditions were declared in nine of the state's districts, temperatures across Adelaide climbing to 36C and into the high 30s in some regional centres.

Cooler temperatures are expected on Thursday.