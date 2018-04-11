Properties damaged in Adelaide park fire

Up to 10 properties have been damaged by a fire that started in parkland in Adelaide's northern suburbs.

Seven MFS vehicles with 26 firefighters were helped by residents with garden hoses to get the blaze at Parafield Gardens under control on Wednesday night.

Police say about 10 properties that back on to Little Para Reserve have been damaged, including fences, two sheds and a pergola.

The fire started about 4pm and a watch and act warning was issued. It was downgraded to an advice about 5.40pm.

Elizabeth Police are investigating and ask anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area about 4pm on Wednesday to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.