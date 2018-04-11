SA Libs insist on right-turn for tram extn

The new South Australian government has doubled down on its promise to add a right-hand turn to a controversial Adelaide tramline extension.

Transport Minister Stephan Knoll insisted the government would follow through with its election pledge but failed to put a time frame on when work would start and when it might be complete.

"The department is working very quickly to deliver on our promise," he said on Wednesday.

"We're going to make sure that we do so in a way that delivers the lowest amount of impact for car users, but delivers this projects in a safe and efficient manner."

The tramline extension along North Terrace to city's east end was instigated by the previous Labor government and is close to completion.

But Labor decided against adding a right turn from King William Street into North Terrace because of the $37 million cost and the complexity of the work involved at one of Adelaide's busiest intersections.

Opposition Leader Peter Malinauskas said it was time for the new government to release its implementation plan for the right-hand turn.

"They made a crystal clear promise. We intend to hold them to account on that," he said.

"Let's see how they're going to make it work."

Ahead of the March election, the Liberals described the lack of a right-hand turn as a "cynical, stupid and ultimately costly transport decision".

On Wednesday, Mr Knoll also announced the new government would spend $22 million over four years to increase train services on the Belair, Gawler, Outer Harbor and Seaford lines, ensuring a maximum wait time of 30 minutes.