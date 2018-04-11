Premier Steve Marshall tours SA southeast

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall is visiting the state's southeast to meet local businesses and government service providers.

Mr Marshall says support for the regions is crucial to growing the SA economy and creating job opportunities.

"My government is committed to creating jobs and growing South Australia's regions by delivering our strong regional plan," he said.

Wednesday's trip is the new premier's first to the southeast since the Liberals won the state election in March.

"I am looking forward to rolling out a comprehensive plan to create regional jobs, invest in regional infrastructure, improve frontline services and reduce the cost of living pressures through lower taxes, lower power bills and capping council rates," Mr Marshall said.

The government will also reaffirm its commitment to a 10-year moratorium on fracking in the area.

"We have listened to the local community, the majority of which were vehemently opposed to the notion of fracking on their prime agriculture land," the premier said.