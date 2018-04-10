News

'Enjoy the little moments': How heartbreaking couple spent their last few months together
Woman sexually assaulted after man breaks into home in middle of night

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

A woman in her 20s has been sexually assaulted by an intruder who broke into her Adelaide home.

Police say the man attacked the woman after gaining entry to the Parkside property at about 12.45am on Tuesday.

The victim describes the suspect as Caucasian with olive skin, about 183cm tall, shaved short dark hair, shaved short dark beard, thick eye brows, and dark bags under his eyes. It's believed the alleged offender is about 30 years old.

It's prompted a warning for residents in the area to be vigilant about home security.

Acting Detective Superintendent Denis Gray spoke to the media about the alleged incident. Source: South Australia Police

Acting Detective Superintendent Denis Gray said there's nothing to suggest that the incident "forms a series of event of the same or similar fashion" but that people should always be vigilant.

"My advice to everyone is to your lock doors at night and take care of your own personal safety - make sure you're accompanied at night," she said.

"Don't let strangers in your house."

Supt. Gray said there hasn't been any other reported suspicious activity in the area. She added that there were no signs of forced entry to the woman's home.

"This is a really serious incident," she said. Supt. Gray said police will run extra patrols in the Parkside area.

"We will leave no stone unturned," she said.

The alleged intruder was wearing dark green T-shirt circle neck cut, had dark arm hair, yellow/green/khaki pants, leather belt and possibly wearing thongs. The male had no visible tattoos or piercings and spoke with an Australian accent.

