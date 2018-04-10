BHP to move to new home in Adelaide

Mining giant BHP says it remains committed to a long-term presence in Adelaide with a planned move to a new inner city building.

The company has signed a 10-year lease for a new building under construction in Franklin Street which is due for completion in the third quarter of 2019.

Olympic Dam asset president Jacqui McGill says BHP will use 10,000 square metres in the new office tower which will include state-of-the-art technology and a flexible working environment.

Ms McGill said the move would not result in any immediate increase in the company's local workforce, currently about 600.

But she said it demonstrated the company's commitment to Adelaide and the Olympic Dam project in the state's north, a multigenerational operation that had been an important part of the SA community and state economy for 30 years.

"It is clearly demonstrating our connection to Adelaide and South Australia," Ms McGill told reporters on Tuesday.

"We're very proud members of this state. We believe we contribute significantly to the ongoing economic future of South Australia and we will have our name up in lights with this building.

"People will know we're present in South Australia and here for the long term."