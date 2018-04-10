News

'Enjoy the little moments': How heartbreaking couple spent their last few months together

New SA opposition frontbench

AAP /

SA LABOR'S FRONTBENCH LINE-UP:

* Peter Malinauskas - Opposition Leader, Defence and Space Industries

* Susan Close - Deputy Opposition Leader, Education, Environment and Water

* Kyam Maher - Shadow Attorney-General, Industrial Relations, Aboriginal Affairs

* Tom Koutsantonis - Transport and Infrastructure, Mining and Energy, Employment and Government Accountability

* Stephen Mullighan - Shadow Treasurer

* Zoe Bettison - Trade, Tourism and Investment

* Chris Picton - Health and Wellbeing.

* Tony Piccolo - Planning and Local Government, Housing and Urban Development

* Katrine Hildyard - Recreation and Sport, Multicultural Affairs, Status of Women

* Lee Odenwalder - Police, Emergency Services and Correctional Services

* Eddie Hughes - Primary Industries and Regional Development

* Nat Cook - Human Services

* Clare Scriven - Industry and Skills, Forestry

* Jayne Stinson - Child Protection, the Arts

