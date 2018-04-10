Adelaide couple jailed over home arson

A couple who blew up their Adelaide investment property are totally remorseless, their actions "obliterating" the home and literally "shaking the neighbourhood", a court has heard.

Krzysztof Kuchar, 48, and Sarah Kuchar, 42, were both found guilty of arson after the Holden Hill property exploded in October 2011.

In the District Court on Tuesday, Judge Paul Muscat said the only rational explanation was that the Kuchars planned to burn down the home to make an insurance claim.

He said they went to the house and parked around the corner with Krzysztof Kuchar spreading petrol throughout the property and setting it alight.

"Suddenly and most unexpectedly the entire house exploded," the judge said.

"The explosion was the result of petrol vapour, having accumulated in the house, igniting."

Judge Muscat said a fire investigator indicated that the chance of such an explosion was one in a million.

"The explosion completely destroyed the house and literally shook the neighbourhood," he said.

"The photographs of the scene really puts into perspective the total destruction of the house and the damage caused to surrounding properties.

"Without seeing the photographs it is hard to believe the house was obliterated."

The judge said it was "nothing short of a miracle" that the man survived the blast and managed to crawl from the wreckage, suffering only a broken leg.

He said the couple then fled South Australia, driving 800 kilometres to Wangaratta in Victoria where they sought medical attention, lying about the reason for his injuries.

Judge Muscat jailed the couple for six years and gave them each a two and a half year non-parole period.

But he allowed Sarah Kuchar to serve her sentence in home detention so she could continue to care for their three young children, including an eight-year-old with severe autism.