Koutsantonis to test new SA government

Former South Australian treasurer Tom Koutsantonis has been given a wide-ranging brief to challenge the new Liberal government with the allocation of Labor front bench roles.

New SA Labor leader Peter Malinauskas says he will not be a wrecker in the new parliament.

Mr Koutsantonis is both the winner and loser in the team announced by new Opposition Leader Peter Malinauskas on Tuesday following Labor's election defeat last month.

While he loses the treasury role, he has been named the Labor spokesman for government accountability, allowing him to test the Liberal administration across a broad range of issues.

He will also be the leader of government business in the parliament and will retain the mining and energy roles and add employment.

Mr Malinauskas said the new government should know that Mr Koutsantonis would be "breathing down their necks".

"Every single promise that the Liberal Party made during their time in opposition, we're going to hold them to account on," he said.

"We want Tom's laser focus and experience as being a treasurer to be able to sustain that effort."

Former transport minister Stephen Mullighan will take on the key treasury role on Labor's team while deputy opposition leader Susan Close will keep education and add environment and water.

As deputy leader, Ms Close was allowed to choose her own portfolios and said those she picked were her "lifelong passions".

"It's where I have put all of my work over my entire career," she said.

In other key appointments, Chris Picton will be the new health spokesman and new MP Jayne Stinson will take on child protection.

Mr Malinauskas has given himself the defence and space industries portfolios, mirroring those taken by new Premier Steven Marshall.

He said it reflected the efforts of the previous Labor government to secure key projects in the two sectors.

The opposition leader also reaffirmed his intention to keep an open mind on changing some previous Labor policies, such as the need for the Independent Commissioner Against Corruption to conduct open hearings in inquiries related to maladministration.

He plans to meet commissioner Bruce Lander next week.