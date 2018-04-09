SA govt to move on open ICAC hearings

The South Australian government is moving to allow open hearings by the Independent Commissioner Against Corruption into matters of maladministration.

State cabinet on Monday ticked off on a plan to bring legislation to parliament as soon as possible.

"This is an important reform, it's one that the people of South Australia want," Premier Steven Marshall said.

However, the government will maintain private hearings for corruption investigations conducted by commissioner Bruce Lander.

"It's important to remember that the ICAC commissioner's role in corruption is purely investigation, just like a police officer in any criminal act, with some extra special powers," Attorney-General Vickie Chapman said.

"Just like any police investigation that is confidential."

Since the establishment of his office several years ago, Mr Lander has conducted two significant inquiries into maladministration, one involving a government land deal and the other over the operation of the failed Oakden nursing home.

Whether or not any future investigations include public hearings will remain at the discretion of the commissioner.