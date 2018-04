Total fire bans have been declared in two South Australian districts.

The bans have been declared for Monday in Lower Eyre Peninsula and Mount Lofty Ranges, where conditions will be severe, the CFS says.

"Where fire ban districts have a forecast fire danger rating of Severe, well prepared and actively defended houses can offer safety during a fire," the alert reads.

"If you don't have a plan to ensure your survival, leaving early before a fire starts is your safest option."