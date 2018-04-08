Peter Malinauskas: SA Labor's next leader?

Former union boss Peter Malinauskas is set to be named South Australia's new Labor leader at a caucus meeting on Monday.

* His election will signal a changing of the guard for Labor in SA with a number of former ministers heading to the back bench.

* Mr Malinauskas only entered parliament in 2015 to fill a casual vacancy, was elevated to the ministry later that year, and became health minister in 2017.

* At the March state election, he successfully moved from the upper house to the lower house, taking over the safe Labor seat of Croydon from the retiring Michael Atkinson.

* Married with two young children, he was previously the state secretary of the powerful Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees' Association (SDA).

* Mr Malinauskas first came to prominence in 2011 when, with then treasurer Jack Snelling, he went to tell premier Mike Rann that his time was up if Labor wanted to win the 2014 election.

* Educated at Mercedes College in Adelaide, he has a bachelor of commerce degree from the University of Adelaide.

* He started his working life at Woolworths at age 15.