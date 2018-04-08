Two total fire bans in South Australia

Total fire bans have been declared in two South Australian districts for Monday, while the threat from a fire burning south of Adelaide has been downgraded.

The bans have been declared in Lower Eyre Peninsula and Mount Lofy Ranges, where conditions will be severe, the CFS says.

"Where fire ban districts have a forecast fire danger rating of Severe, well prepared and actively defended houses can offer safety during a fire," the alert reads.

"If you don't have a plan to ensure your survival, leaving early before a fire starts is your safest option."

Meanwhile the threat from a fire at Inman Valley, near Stockwell Rd and Kemmiss Hill Rd, has been downgraded to an advice alert.

Smoke is drifting from the fire, affecting Inman Valley, Yankalilla, Normanville, Carrickalinga and Myponga.

Residents are advised to close all doors and windows and stay indoors if suffering from respiratory or cardiac conditions.