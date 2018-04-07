SA pedophile's release could be thwarted

Notorious pedophile Charles Humphrys could have his upcoming release from prison thwarted by an appeal from the South Australian Director of Public Prosecutions.

Humphrys, who has served multiple jail terms for abusing young boys, was last month successful in his bid for release despite a Parole Board recommendation that he remain behind bars.

Director Adam Kimber said on Friday he had carefully considered the judgment and had lodged an appeal against the court's decision.

When the release application was granted, the state government flagged possible legislative changes to keep dangerous pedophiles behind bars.

Attorney-General Vickie Chapman said she was pleased the DPP had decided to go ahead with the appeal.

"South Australians have a right to feel safe and it is important that criminal sentences are in line with community expectations," she said.

"We will now await the outcome of that appeal and I want to reiterate that the new state government is committed to keeping our community safe as a priority."

The matter will first go before a single Supreme Court judge, who may grant leave for an appeal before the full court of the Supreme Court.