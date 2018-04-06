NT man charged over baby's death

A 25-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter and sexual intercourse without consent in relation to the death of a five-month-old baby in Alice Springs in 2012.

Northern Territory crime division acting Commander Neil Hayes says the arrest follows a coronial inquest in 2016 into the death.

"The arrest this morning and subsequent charges were the culmination of an extensive police investigation," Cmdr Hayes said on Friday.

In his inquest finding, Judge Greg Cavanagh ruled that the baby died of a traumatic head injury.

Judge Cavanagh said the original investigation of the death had been confronted with contradictory medical opinions.

But he said those contradictions had since resolved and he intended to return the matter to police.

"I believe that offences may have been committed in connection with the death," he said.