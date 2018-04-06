Plea next month in SA bikie murder case

Pathology, DNA and toxicology reports are still being processed in the case of an alleged bikie-related murder in Adelaide.

Jesse Ray Penhall came before Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday charged with the murder of truck hire businessman David Norris, who had links to the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.

A prosecutor told the court the three reports would be available to the defence shortly along with a shortened version of relevant CCTV footage.

Penhall, 40, is accused of killing Mr Norris, 39, at his truck hire firm in Salisbury on September 9 last year.

Police said the victim was subjected to an extremely violent attack, but haven't disclosed how he died or the motive for the murder.

Another man, 65, has been charged with impeding the investigation.

In 2008, Penhall survived an ambush in which he was shot 15 times when he was confronted by four men in the small SA town of Paskeville.

With wounds to his neck, shoulder, hands and stomach, he managed to stagger into the Paskeville Hotel to get help.

He remains in custody on the murder charge and will enter a plea on May 4.