Family of murdered mum and kids lash out as killer jailed

Kathryn Bermingham
AAP /

The grandfather of two young SA children "senselessly" murdered with their mother has lashed out in anger after their killer was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison.

Steven Graham Peet, 32, appeared in the South Australian Supreme Court on Friday after earlier pleading guilty to killing Adeline Yvette Wilson-Rigney, 28, and her children, Amber, six, and five-year-old Korey at a property north of Adelaide in May, 2016.

Justice Malcolm Blue said the murders of the children were "senseless and incomprehensible" in sentencing him to the mandatory life term.

"It's obviously very difficult for anyone to comprehend how a person in your position could kill a six-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy in the manner you did," he said.

Adeline Yvette Wilson-Rigney. Source: @7NewsAdelaide/ Twitter

After the sentence was handed down, Steven Egberts, the children's grandfather, yelled "we'll be here when you get out ..." before being led from the court by security, while another supporter yelled out "animal".

Peet had initially pleaded not guilty to the murders of Amber and Korey, his defence arguing he was in a state of mental dissociation when he killed them.

Justice Blue accepted that Peet was experiencing a degree of dissociation when he murdered the two children, but said he had still been able to form an intention to kill.

The bodies of Ms Wilson-Rigney and the children were all found with cable ties around their necks and hidden under clothes and bedding and, in the case of the boy, under a child's play tent.

Adeline Yvette Wilson-Rigney's children, Amber and Korey. Source: @7NewsAdelaide/ Twitter

The young girl had adhesive tape wrapped around her head, and a sock had been stuffed in her mouth.

Her arms had been tied behind her back.

The young boy had parts of his body wrapped in tape and his hands and feet were secured behind his back in a hog-tied fashion.



Justice Blue said Peet and Ms Wilson-Rigney had a volatile relationship, and accepted his account of her death.

"Largely as a result of your epilepsy and your upbringing, you are generally timid and unassertive, but are prone to outbursts," he said.

"Her conduct toward you is no excuse for your deplorable conduct."

He said he would have sentenced Peet to 33 years non-parole had it not been for his eventual guilty pleas to all three murders.

